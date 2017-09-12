President Donald Trump is nominating Trey Trainor, an Austin lawyer well known in Texas politics, to serve on the Federal Election Commission.

The White House announced Trainor's appointment late Tuesday night. He must be confirmed by the Senate.

Trainor is a longtime attorney specializing in election law, campaign finance and ethics. He has served as the lawyer for the conservative group Empower Texans, representing it during its long-running battles with the Texas Ethics Commission.

Trainor had temporarily worked for the Trump administration earlier this year, helping with the Pentagon's transition in leadership. He has most recently been serving as the assistant general counsel for the Texas GOP.

The White House said Trump is tapping Trainor to serve the "remainder of a 6-year term expiring April 30, 2021." It was not immediately clear which seat he would fill on the six-member commission, which currently has one vacancy.

