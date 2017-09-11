Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from state Rep. Larry Phillips.

State Rep. Larry Phillips, R-Sherman, is retiring from the Texas House after eight terms.

Phillips will not seek another term in 2018, according to his chief of staff, Sara Hays.

"Serving the people of District 62 has been an honor that I have enjoyed immensely. However, I have decided not to seek reelection in 2018," Phillips said in a released statement. "Together I think we have helped make Texas a better place."

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Phillips, the chairman of the lower chamber's Insurance Committee, has represented House District 62 since 2003. He previously served stints as chairman of the Transportation and Homeland Security & Public Safety committees. HD-62 covers a portion of North Texas that borders Oklahoma.

Two Republicans have already launched campaigns for the seat in 2018: Brent Lawson, an electrical engineer from Van Alstyne, and Kevin Couch, a former member of the Sherman City Council.

Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.