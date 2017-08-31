The Bookshelf: Aug. 31, 2017
In this week’s Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights “Like a Native.”
Tasbo+Edu is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books to note in the field of education. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
LIKE A NATIVE: Teaching English, Living Italian
An American physician takes a post teaching English to Italian schoolchildren in this debut memoir. … He was virtually the only American tutor in the area who was male or above the age of 30. Yet the education challenges he encountered should be familiar to teachers from all walks of life: overcrowded classrooms, easily distracted and hormonally charged students, and institutional chaos. Morris was a committed, genuinely passionate teacher, and as the semester progressed he explored techniques to engage both his rambunctious public school students and his private pupils. … A light and sweet account of an outsider’s encounter with Italy’s education system, customs, and cuisine.
For the full review, visit kirkus.com.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up