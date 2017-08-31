Tasbo+Edu is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books to note in the field of education. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

LIKE A NATIVE: Teaching English, Living Italian

An American physician takes a post teaching English to Italian schoolchildren in this debut memoir. … He was virtually the only American tutor in the area who was male or above the age of 30. Yet the education challenges he encountered should be familiar to teachers from all walks of life: overcrowded classrooms, easily distracted and hormonally charged students, and institutional chaos. Morris was a committed, genuinely passionate teacher, and as the semester progressed he explored techniques to engage both his rambunctious public school students and his private pupils. … A light and sweet account of an outsider’s encounter with Italy’s education system, customs, and cuisine.

