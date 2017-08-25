Livestream: Abbott holding news conference on Hurricane Harvey
Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a news conference to discuss the latest with Hurricane Harvey and emergency preparations across the state. Watch the news conference here.
As Hurricane Harvey barrels toward the Texas coast, Texans are bracing for extreme flooding and potential damage to their communities. Here's what you need to know. [Full story]
The evacuation ahead of Hurricane Rita in 2005 was marked by crowded roads and frustrated residents. But state officials say they're better prepared now. Read our seven-part "Road From Rita" series from 2015, done in collaboration with the Beaumont Enterprise. [Full story]
In March, the Tribune partnered with ProPublica to launch a multimedia project looking at the dangers for the Houston region, amid worries region is a sitting duck when the next big hurricane comes. The potential impact would be felt far beyond the region. Revisit our series here. [Full story]
