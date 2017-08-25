Court throws out Texas' voter ID law (video)
Texas’ voter ID law suffers yet another legal setback.
Plus, lawmakers at the state and federal levels turn their attention to the 2018 primaries.
And direct messages on Twitter serve as a direct line to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Read related Tribune coverage:
A federal judge has tossed out a new law softening Texas’ strict voter identification requirements. Texas' attorney general says he will appeal the ruling. [Full story]
In a Tuesday interview at one his campaign stops in Killeen, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke talked about his 2018 Senate run, why he supports impeaching President Trump and which El Paso Democrat he hopes will replace him in the U.S. House. [Full story]
Gov. Greg Abbott's personal Twitter inbox is a direct line for a group of about 3,000 users to reach Texas' top politician, which some have used to ask for jobs and other favors. [Full story]
