U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke on impeaching Trump and the 2018 elections (video)
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is nearing the end of a 34-day tour of talking to Texas voters about his race to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
In a Tuesday interview at one of his stops in Killeen, the El Paso Democrat spoke about his support for impeaching President Trump and who he wants to see fill his seat on Capitol Hill. O'Rourke also weighed in on the debate over confederate statues.
