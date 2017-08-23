U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is nearing the end of a 34-day tour of talking to Texas voters about his race to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

In a Tuesday interview at one of his stops in Killeen, the El Paso Democrat spoke about his support for impeaching President Trump and who he wants to see fill his seat on Capitol Hill. O'Rourke also weighed in on the debate over confederate statues.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Houston have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.

Read related Tribune coverage: