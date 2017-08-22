Angela Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is considering a run for state Senate, according to people familiar with her thinking.

Paxton has her sights set on Senate District 8, which is currently held by Van Taylor, R-Plano. He's expected to give up the seat to run for Congress in 2018.

A Paxton candidacy would shake up the current race to replace Taylor. Phillip Huffines, the chairman of the Dallas County GOP, has emerged as a frontrunner after two Republican state representatives from Plano, Jeff Leach and Matt Shaheen, considered running but ultimately took a pass.

"I'm excited to hear that she's prayerfully considering it and think she would make an incredible state senator for our district," Leach said. "She already has my support."

Shaheen, who announced Friday he would instead seek re-election to the House, said Paxton running is a "great idea" and she would "absolutely" have his support. She's a "needed voice to replace Van," Shaheen said.