According to the Southern Poverty Law Center — a nonprofit legal organization that monitors hate groups — the symbols take the form of schools, roads, monuments and even county names spread across the state. The center lists just Virginia as having more symbols than Texas.
Several entries on this list may not be around for much longer. For example, the Austin City Council has begun the process of renaming Robert E. Lee Road. But many others remain untouched. The Texas Tribune reported last August that many school districts with schools named after Confederate figures have not considered changing anything.
In the weeks following violent rallies by white supremacists in Charlottesville, public attention on symbols of the Confederacy has reached a fever pitch. In the late hours on Sunday, the University of Texas at Austin began removing three confederate statues from its campus grounds. And over the weekend, hundreds of protesters rallied against Confederate monuments in Houston and Dallas.
The list at the bottom of this page outlines known Confederate symbols in Texas. It comes from the Southern Poverty Law Center — and is likely incomplete. Help us fill this list by sending us the name of Confederate symbols we're missing. Just click the button below to send us the symbols located near you.
|City
|Name of Symbol
|Type of Symbol
|Year of Dedication
|Abilene
|Jackson Elementary School
|School
|1952
|Abilene
|Lee Elementary School
|School
|1961
|Abilene
|Johnston Elementary School
|School
|N/A
|Alpine
|General Lawrence "Sul" Ross
|Monument
|1963
|Alpine
|Confederate Colonel Henry P. Brewster
|Monument/Courthouse
|1963
|Amarillo
|Confederate Monument
|Monument
|1931
|Amarillo
|Lee Elementary School
|School
|N/A
|Aspermont
|Stonewall County
|County
|1888
|Aspermont
|County Named for Confederate Hero Stonewall Jackson
|Monument/Courthouse
|1963
|Athens
|Henderson County Confederate Momument
|Monument
|1964
|Austin
|Confederate Soldiers Monument
|Monument/Gov. Property
|1903
|Austin
|Terry's Texas Rangers Monument
|Monument/Gov. Property
|1907
|Austin
|Hood's Texas Brigade Monument
|Monument/Gov. Property
|1910
|Austin
|John H. Reagan High School
|School
|1965
|Austin
|Confederate Heroes Day
|Holiday
|N/A
|Austin
|Jeff Davis Avenue
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Austin
|Robert E. Lee Road
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Bastrop
|Home Town of Texas Confederate Major Joseph D. Sayers
|Monument/Courthouse
|1963
|Bay City
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1913
|Baytown
|Lee High School
|School
|1928
|Baytown
|Lee College
|School
|1934
|Beaumont
|Our Confederate Soldiers
|Monument
|1912
|Belton
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1916
|Big Lake
|Reagan County
|County
|1903
|Bonham
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1905
|Brownfield
|Terry County
|County
|1904
|Canadian
|Hemphill County
|County
|1877
|Canyon
|Randall County
|County
|1889
|Clarendon
|Donley County
|County
|1882
|Clarksville
|Confederate Soldier
|Monument
|1912
|Cleburne
|Johnson County
|County
|1867
|Cleburne
|City of Cleburne
|Municipality
|1871
|Cleburne
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1917
|Cleburne
|City Named for Confederate General Patrick Cleburne
|Monument/Courthouse
|1964
|Cleburne
|Cleburne Monument
|Monument
|2010
|Coleman
|Hometown of Texas Confederate Colonel James E. McCord
|Monument
|1963
|Conroe
|Beauregard Drive
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Conroe
|Jubal Early Lane
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Conroe
|Stonewall Jackson Drive
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Corsicana
|A Call to Arms
|Monument/Courthouse
|1909
|Crowell
|Foard County
|County
|1891
|Cuero
|General August C. Buchel Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1963
|Dallas
|General Robert E. Lee and Confederate Soldier Statue
|Monument
|1936
|Dallas
|Stonewall Jackson Elementary School
|School
|1939
|Dallas
|Robert E. Lee Park
|Park
|N/A
|Dallas
|Albert Sidney Johnston Elementary School
|School
|N/A
|Dallas
|John H. Reagan Elementary School
|School
|N/A
|Dallas
|Robert E. Lee Elementary School
|School
|N/A
|Denton
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1918
|Denton
|Lee Elementary School
|School
|1988
|Eagle Pass
|Robert E. Lee Elementary School
|School
|N/A
|Edinburg
|Lee Elementary School
|School
|N/A
|El Paso
|Hometown of Texas Confederate Captain James W. Magoffin
|Monument
|1964
|El Paso
|Major Simeon Hart
|Monument
|1964
|El Paso
|Robert E. Lee Road
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|El Paso
|Lee Elementary School
|School
|N/A
|Farmersville
|Confederate Soldier
|Monument
|1917
|Fort Davis
|Jeff Davis County
|County
|1887
|Fort Davis
|City of Fort Davis
|Municipality
|N/A
|Fort Davis
|Fort Davis AEC School
|School
|N/A
|Fort Davis
|Fort Davis High School
|School
|N/A
|Fort Hood
|Fort Hood
|Military Base
|1942
|Fort Worth
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1953
|Gainesville
|Confederate Heroes
|Monument
|1908
|Gainesville
|Confederate Soldier Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1911
|Gainesville
|Robert E. Lee Intermediate School
|School
|N/A
|Galveston
|Dignified Resignation Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1912
|Georgetown
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1916
|Giddings
|Lee County
|County
|1874
|Goldthwaite
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1915
|Gonzales
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1909
|Graham
|Confederate Memorial
|Monument/Courthouse
|1916
|Granbury
|Hood County
|County
|1866
|Granbury
|City of Granbury
|Municipality
|1887
|Grand Prairie
|Robert E. Lee Elementary School
|School
|1948
|Greenville
|Confederate Soldier
|Monument
|1926
|Hamilton
|Stonewall Jackson Road
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Hemphill
|Confederate Street
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Hemphill
|Stonewall Street
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Hillsboro
|Confederate Soldier
|Monument/Courthouse
|1925
|Holliday
|Stonewall Jackson Camp 249
|Monument
|1999
|Holliday
|Stonewall Jackson Campground
|Park
|N/A
|Holliday
|Stonewall Road
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Houston
|Jackson Middle School
|School
|1925
|Houston
|Davis High School
|School
|1926
|Houston
|John H. Reagan High School
|School
|1926
|Houston
|Johnston Middle School
|School
|1959
|Houston
|Lee High School
|School
|1962
|Houston
|Dowling Middle School
|School
|1968
|Houston
|Robert E. Lee Road
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Houston
|Robert Lee Road
|Road/Street/Highway
|Hunt
|Robert E. Lee Road
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Huntsville
|Walker County Civil War Memorial
|Monument/Courthouse
|1956
|Jacksonville
|Jeff Davis Street
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Confederate Memorial
|Monument/Courthouse
|1907
|Jefferson
|Confederate Soldier Statue
|Monument/Courthouse
|1907
|Kaufman
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1911
|Kermit
|Winkler County
|County
|1910
|Kermit
|Colonel C.M. Winkler
|Monument
|1963
|Kermit
|East Winkler Street
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Lakeside
|Confederate Park Road
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Lancaster
|Site of Confederate Arms Factory
|Monument/Gov. Property
|1936
|League City
|Jeb Stuart Drive
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Levelland
|Robert Lee Street
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Liberty
|Confederate Street
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Livingston
|Robert E. Lee Road
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Llano
|Confederate Soldier Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1916
|Longview
|Gregg County
|County
|1873
|Longview
|Confederate Heroes
|Monument/Courthouse
|1911
|Marshall
|Confederate Monument
|Monument
|1906
|Marshall
|Confederate Capitol of Missouri
|Monument
|1963
|Marshall
|Home of Last Texas Confederate Governor Pendleton Murrah
|Monument
|1963
|Marshall
|Home Town of Texas Confederate General Elkanah Greer
|Monument/Courthouse
|1963
|Marshall
|Jeff Davis Street
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Marshall
|Stonewall Drive
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Marshall
|Robert E. Lee Elementary School
|School
|N/A
|Memphis
|WWI and Confederate Soldier Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1924
|Miami
|Roberts County
|County
|1889
|Miami
|Colonel O.M. Roberts
|Monument
|1963
|Midland
|Lee Freshman High School
|School
|1961
|Midland
|Lee High School
|School
|1961
|Missouri City
|Beauregard Court
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Missouri City
|Bedford Forrest Drive
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Missouri City
|Breckinridge Court
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Missouri City
|Confederate Drive
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Missouri City
|Pickett Place
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Mount Pleasant
|Confederate Soldier Statue
|Monument/Courthouse
|1911
|Multiple
|Jefferson Davis Highway
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Odessa
|Ector County
|County
|1891
|Palestine
|John H. Reagan Statue
|Monument
|1911
|Palestine
|John H. Reagan Park
|Park
|N/A
|Pampa
|Gray County
|County
|1902
|Paris
|Confederate Monument (Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, Albert SidneyJohnston, Stonewall Jackson)
|Monument/Courthouse
|1903
|Pecos
|Reeves County
|County
|1884
|Perryton
|Ochiltree County
|County
|1889
|Port Arthur
|Lee Elementary School
|School
|1959
|Rankin
|Upton County
|County
|1910
|Richmond
|Jeb Stuart Drive
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Richmond
|Jeff Davis Drive
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Richmond
|Stonewall Drive
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Ridgley
|Bedford Forrest Lane
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Robert Lee
|City of Robert Lee
|Municipality
|N/A
|Robert Lee
|Robert Lee Elementary School
|School
|N/A
|Robert Lee
|Robert Lee High School
|School
|N/A
|Roma
|Robert Lee Avenue
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Rusk
|Confederate Memorial
|Monument/Courthouse
|1907
|San Angelo
|Tom Green County
|County
|1875
|San Angelo
|Lee Middle School
|School
|1949
|San Antonio
|Lest We Forget Our Dead
|Monument
|1899
|San Antonio
|Confederate Monument
|Monument
|1900
|San Antonio
|Lee High School
|School
|1958
|San Antonio
|Beauregard Street
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|San Antonio
|Robert E. Lee Street
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Sanderson
|Terrell County
|County
|1905
|Sherman
|Confederate Soldier
|Monument
|1897
|Snyder
|Scurry County
|County
|1884
|Snyder
|Texas Confederate William R. Scurry Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1963
|Sonora
|Sutton County
|County
|1890
|Sterling City
|Robert Lee Highway
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Stonewall
|City of Stonewall
|Municipality
|N/A
|Stonewall
|Stonewall Elementary School
|School
|N/A
|Sweetwater
|Robert Lee Street
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Texarkana
|Confederate Mothers Monument
|Monument
|1918
|Tomball
|Confederate Powder Mill Marker
|Monument
|1966
|Tyler
|Robert E. Lee High School
|School
|1958
|Tyler
|Hubbard Middle School
|School
|1964
|Tyler
|Jeb Stuart Drive
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Tyler
|Jeff Davis Drive
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Vega
|Oldham County
|County
|1881
|Vernon
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1916
|Victoria
|Confederate Flag
|Flag
|1912
|Victoria
|Confederate Monument
|Monument
|1912
|Victoria
|Robert E. Lee Road
|Road/Street/Highway
|N/A
|Weatherford
|Confederate Monument
|Monument/Courthouse
|1915
