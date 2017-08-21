Texas has more than 170 public symbols of the Confederacy, with dozens of monuments dedicated during or after the Civil Rights era.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center — a nonprofit legal organization that monitors hate groups — the symbols take the form of schools, roads, monuments and even county names spread across the state. The center lists just Virginia as having more symbols than Texas.

Several entries on this list may not be around for much longer. For example, the Austin City Council has begun the process of renaming Robert E. Lee Road. But many others remain untouched. The Texas Tribune reported last August that many school districts with schools named after Confederate figures have not considered changing anything.

In the weeks following violent rallies by white supremacists in Charlottesville, public attention on symbols of the Confederacy has reached a fever pitch. In the late hours on Sunday, the University of Texas at Austin began removing three confederate statues from its campus grounds. And over the weekend, hundreds of protesters rallied against Confederate monuments in Houston and Dallas.

The list at the bottom of this page outlines known Confederate symbols in Texas. It comes from the Southern Poverty Law Center — and is likely incomplete. Help us fill this list by sending us the name of Confederate symbols we're missing. Just click the button below to send us the symbols located near you.

City Name of Symbol Type of Symbol Year of Dedication Abilene Jackson Elementary School School 1952 Abilene Lee Elementary School School 1961 Abilene Johnston Elementary School School N/A Alpine General Lawrence "Sul" Ross Monument 1963 Alpine Confederate Colonel Henry P. Brewster Monument/Courthouse 1963 Amarillo Confederate Monument Monument 1931 Amarillo Lee Elementary School School N/A Aspermont Stonewall County County 1888 Aspermont County Named for Confederate Hero Stonewall Jackson Monument/Courthouse 1963 Athens Henderson County Confederate Momument Monument 1964 Austin Confederate Soldiers Monument Monument/Gov. Property 1903 Austin Terry's Texas Rangers Monument Monument/Gov. Property 1907 Austin Hood's Texas Brigade Monument Monument/Gov. Property 1910 Austin John H. Reagan High School School 1965 Austin Confederate Heroes Day Holiday N/A Austin Jeff Davis Avenue Road/Street/Highway N/A Austin Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A Bastrop Home Town of Texas Confederate Major Joseph D. Sayers Monument/Courthouse 1963 Bay City Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1913 Baytown Lee High School School 1928 Baytown Lee College School 1934 Beaumont Our Confederate Soldiers Monument 1912 Belton Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1916 Big Lake Reagan County County 1903 Bonham Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1905 Brownfield Terry County County 1904 Canadian Hemphill County County 1877 Canyon Randall County County 1889 Clarendon Donley County County 1882 Clarksville Confederate Soldier Monument 1912 Cleburne Johnson County County 1867 Cleburne City of Cleburne Municipality 1871 Cleburne Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1917 Cleburne City Named for Confederate General Patrick Cleburne Monument/Courthouse 1964 Cleburne Cleburne Monument Monument 2010 Coleman Hometown of Texas Confederate Colonel James E. McCord Monument 1963 Conroe Beauregard Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A Conroe Jubal Early Lane Road/Street/Highway N/A Conroe Stonewall Jackson Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A Corsicana A Call to Arms Monument/Courthouse 1909 Crowell Foard County County 1891 Cuero General August C. Buchel Monument Monument/Courthouse 1963 Dallas General Robert E. Lee and Confederate Soldier Statue Monument 1936 Dallas Stonewall Jackson Elementary School School 1939 Dallas Robert E. Lee Park Park N/A Dallas Albert Sidney Johnston Elementary School School N/A Dallas John H. Reagan Elementary School School N/A Dallas Robert E. Lee Elementary School School N/A Denton Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1918 Denton Lee Elementary School School 1988 Eagle Pass Robert E. Lee Elementary School School N/A Edinburg Lee Elementary School School N/A El Paso Hometown of Texas Confederate Captain James W. Magoffin Monument 1964 El Paso Major Simeon Hart Monument 1964 El Paso Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A El Paso Lee Elementary School School N/A Farmersville Confederate Soldier Monument 1917 Fort Davis Jeff Davis County County 1887 Fort Davis City of Fort Davis Municipality N/A Fort Davis Fort Davis AEC School School N/A Fort Davis Fort Davis High School School N/A Fort Hood Fort Hood Military Base 1942 Fort Worth Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1953 Gainesville Confederate Heroes Monument 1908 Gainesville Confederate Soldier Monument Monument/Courthouse 1911 Gainesville Robert E. Lee Intermediate School School N/A Galveston Dignified Resignation Monument Monument/Courthouse 1912 Georgetown Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1916 Giddings Lee County County 1874 Goldthwaite Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1915 Gonzales Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1909 Graham Confederate Memorial Monument/Courthouse 1916 Granbury Hood County County 1866 Granbury City of Granbury Municipality 1887 Grand Prairie Robert E. Lee Elementary School School 1948 Greenville Confederate Soldier Monument 1926 Hamilton Stonewall Jackson Road Road/Street/Highway N/A Hemphill Confederate Street Road/Street/Highway N/A Hemphill Stonewall Street Road/Street/Highway N/A Hillsboro Confederate Soldier Monument/Courthouse 1925 Holliday Stonewall Jackson Camp 249 Monument 1999 Holliday Stonewall Jackson Campground Park N/A Holliday Stonewall Road Road/Street/Highway N/A Houston Jackson Middle School School 1925 Houston Davis High School School 1926 Houston John H. Reagan High School School 1926 Houston Johnston Middle School School 1959 Houston Lee High School School 1962 Houston Dowling Middle School School 1968 Houston Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A Houston Robert Lee Road Road/Street/Highway Hunt Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A Huntsville Walker County Civil War Memorial Monument/Courthouse 1956 Jacksonville Jeff Davis Street Road/Street/Highway N/A Jefferson Confederate Memorial Monument/Courthouse 1907 Jefferson Confederate Soldier Statue Monument/Courthouse 1907 Kaufman Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1911 Kermit Winkler County County 1910 Kermit Colonel C.M. Winkler Monument 1963 Kermit East Winkler Street Road/Street/Highway N/A Lakeside Confederate Park Road Road/Street/Highway N/A Lancaster Site of Confederate Arms Factory Monument/Gov. Property 1936 League City Jeb Stuart Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A Levelland Robert Lee Street Road/Street/Highway N/A Liberty Confederate Street Road/Street/Highway N/A Livingston Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A Llano Confederate Soldier Monument Monument/Courthouse 1916 Longview Gregg County County 1873 Longview Confederate Heroes Monument/Courthouse 1911 Marshall Confederate Monument Monument 1906 Marshall Confederate Capitol of Missouri Monument 1963 Marshall Home of Last Texas Confederate Governor Pendleton Murrah Monument 1963 Marshall Home Town of Texas Confederate General Elkanah Greer Monument/Courthouse 1963 Marshall Jeff Davis Street Road/Street/Highway N/A Marshall Stonewall Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A Marshall Robert E. Lee Elementary School School N/A Memphis WWI and Confederate Soldier Monument Monument/Courthouse 1924 Miami Roberts County County 1889 Miami Colonel O.M. Roberts Monument 1963 Midland Lee Freshman High School School 1961 Midland Lee High School School 1961 Missouri City Beauregard Court Road/Street/Highway N/A Missouri City Bedford Forrest Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A Missouri City Breckinridge Court Road/Street/Highway N/A Missouri City Confederate Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A Missouri City Pickett Place Road/Street/Highway N/A Mount Pleasant Confederate Soldier Statue Monument/Courthouse 1911 Multiple Jefferson Davis Highway Road/Street/Highway N/A Odessa Ector County County 1891 Palestine John H. Reagan Statue Monument 1911 Palestine John H. Reagan Park Park N/A Pampa Gray County County 1902 Paris Confederate Monument (Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, Albert SidneyJohnston, Stonewall Jackson) Monument/Courthouse 1903 Pecos Reeves County County 1884 Perryton Ochiltree County County 1889 Port Arthur Lee Elementary School School 1959 Rankin Upton County County 1910 Richmond Jeb Stuart Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A Richmond Jeff Davis Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A Richmond Stonewall Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A Ridgley Bedford Forrest Lane Road/Street/Highway N/A Robert Lee City of Robert Lee Municipality N/A Robert Lee Robert Lee Elementary School School N/A Robert Lee Robert Lee High School School N/A Roma Robert Lee Avenue Road/Street/Highway N/A Rusk Confederate Memorial Monument/Courthouse 1907 San Angelo Tom Green County County 1875 San Angelo Lee Middle School School 1949 San Antonio Lest We Forget Our Dead Monument 1899 San Antonio Confederate Monument Monument 1900 San Antonio Lee High School School 1958 San Antonio Beauregard Street Road/Street/Highway N/A San Antonio Robert E. Lee Street Road/Street/Highway N/A Sanderson Terrell County County 1905 Sherman Confederate Soldier Monument 1897 Snyder Scurry County County 1884 Snyder Texas Confederate William R. Scurry Monument Monument/Courthouse 1963 Sonora Sutton County County 1890 Sterling City Robert Lee Highway Road/Street/Highway N/A Stonewall City of Stonewall Municipality N/A Stonewall Stonewall Elementary School School N/A Sweetwater Robert Lee Street Road/Street/Highway N/A Texarkana Confederate Mothers Monument Monument 1918 Tomball Confederate Powder Mill Marker Monument 1966 Tyler Robert E. Lee High School School 1958 Tyler Hubbard Middle School School 1964 Tyler Jeb Stuart Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A Tyler Jeff Davis Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A Vega Oldham County County 1881 Vernon Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1916 Victoria Confederate Flag Flag 1912 Victoria Confederate Monument Monument 1912 Victoria Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A Weatherford Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1915

