Texas has more than 170 public symbols of the Confederacy, with dozens of monuments dedicated during or after the Civil Rights era. 

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center — a nonprofit legal organization that monitors hate groups — the symbols take the form of schools, roads, monuments and even county names spread across the state. The center lists just Virginia as having more symbols than Texas. 

Several entries on this list may not be around for much longer. For example, the Austin City Council has begun the process of renaming Robert E. Lee Road. But many others remain untouched. The Texas Tribune reported last August that many school districts with schools named after Confederate figures have not considered changing anything

In the weeks following violent rallies by white supremacists in Charlottesville, public attention on symbols of the Confederacy has reached a fever pitch. In the late hours on Sunday, the University of Texas at Austin began removing three confederate statues from its campus grounds. And over the weekend, hundreds of protesters rallied against Confederate monuments in Houston and Dallas

The list at the bottom of this page outlines known Confederate symbols in Texas. It comes from the Southern Poverty Law Center — and is likely incomplete. Help us fill this list by sending us the name of Confederate symbols we're missing. Just click the button below to send us the symbols located near you.

CityName of SymbolType of SymbolYear of Dedication
Abilene Jackson Elementary School School 1952
Abilene Lee Elementary School School 1961
Abilene Johnston Elementary School School N/A
Alpine General Lawrence "Sul" Ross Monument 1963
Alpine Confederate Colonel Henry P. Brewster Monument/Courthouse 1963
Amarillo Confederate Monument Monument 1931
Amarillo Lee Elementary School School N/A
Aspermont Stonewall County County 1888
Aspermont County Named for Confederate Hero Stonewall Jackson Monument/Courthouse 1963
Athens Henderson County Confederate Momument Monument 1964
Austin Confederate Soldiers Monument Monument/Gov. Property 1903
Austin Terry's Texas Rangers Monument Monument/Gov. Property 1907
Austin Hood's Texas Brigade Monument Monument/Gov. Property 1910
Austin John H. Reagan High School School 1965
Austin Confederate Heroes Day Holiday N/A
Austin Jeff Davis Avenue Road/Street/Highway N/A
Austin Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A
Bastrop Home Town of Texas Confederate Major Joseph D. Sayers Monument/Courthouse 1963
Bay City Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1913
Baytown Lee High School School 1928
Baytown Lee College School 1934
Beaumont Our Confederate Soldiers Monument 1912
Belton Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1916
Big Lake Reagan County County 1903
Bonham Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1905
Brownfield Terry County County 1904
Canadian Hemphill County County 1877
Canyon Randall County County 1889
Clarendon Donley County County 1882
Clarksville Confederate Soldier Monument 1912
Cleburne Johnson County County 1867
Cleburne City of Cleburne Municipality 1871
Cleburne Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1917
Cleburne City Named for Confederate General Patrick Cleburne Monument/Courthouse 1964
Cleburne Cleburne Monument Monument 2010
Coleman Hometown of Texas Confederate Colonel James E. McCord Monument 1963
Conroe Beauregard Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A
Conroe Jubal Early Lane Road/Street/Highway N/A
Conroe Stonewall Jackson Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A
Corsicana A Call to Arms Monument/Courthouse 1909
Crowell Foard County County 1891
Cuero General August C. Buchel Monument Monument/Courthouse 1963
Dallas General Robert E. Lee and Confederate Soldier Statue Monument 1936
Dallas Stonewall Jackson Elementary School School 1939
Dallas Robert E. Lee Park Park N/A
Dallas Albert Sidney Johnston Elementary School School N/A
Dallas John H. Reagan Elementary School School N/A
Dallas Robert E. Lee Elementary School School N/A
Denton Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1918
Denton Lee Elementary School School 1988
Eagle Pass Robert E. Lee Elementary School School N/A
Edinburg Lee Elementary School School N/A
El Paso Hometown of Texas Confederate Captain James W. Magoffin Monument 1964
El Paso Major Simeon Hart Monument 1964
El Paso Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A
El Paso Lee Elementary School School N/A
Farmersville Confederate Soldier Monument 1917
Fort Davis Jeff Davis County County 1887
Fort Davis City of Fort Davis Municipality N/A
Fort Davis Fort Davis AEC School School N/A
Fort Davis Fort Davis High School School N/A
Fort Hood Fort Hood Military Base 1942
Fort Worth Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1953
Gainesville Confederate Heroes Monument 1908
Gainesville Confederate Soldier Monument Monument/Courthouse 1911
Gainesville Robert E. Lee Intermediate School School N/A
Galveston Dignified Resignation Monument Monument/Courthouse 1912
Georgetown Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1916
Giddings Lee County County 1874
Goldthwaite Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1915
Gonzales Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1909
Graham Confederate Memorial Monument/Courthouse 1916
Granbury Hood County County 1866
Granbury City of Granbury Municipality 1887
Grand Prairie Robert E. Lee Elementary School School 1948
Greenville Confederate Soldier Monument 1926
Hamilton Stonewall Jackson Road Road/Street/Highway N/A
Hemphill Confederate Street Road/Street/Highway N/A
Hemphill Stonewall Street Road/Street/Highway N/A
Hillsboro Confederate Soldier Monument/Courthouse 1925
Holliday Stonewall Jackson Camp 249 Monument 1999
Holliday Stonewall Jackson Campground Park N/A
Holliday Stonewall Road Road/Street/Highway N/A
Houston Jackson Middle School School 1925
Houston Davis High School School 1926
Houston John H. Reagan High School School 1926
Houston Johnston Middle School School 1959
Houston Lee High School School 1962
Houston Dowling Middle School School 1968
Houston Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A
Houston Robert Lee Road Road/Street/Highway  
Hunt Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A
Huntsville Walker County Civil War Memorial Monument/Courthouse 1956
Jacksonville Jeff Davis Street Road/Street/Highway N/A
Jefferson Confederate Memorial Monument/Courthouse 1907
Jefferson Confederate Soldier Statue Monument/Courthouse 1907
Kaufman Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1911
Kermit Winkler County County 1910
Kermit Colonel C.M. Winkler Monument 1963
Kermit East Winkler Street Road/Street/Highway N/A
Lakeside Confederate Park Road Road/Street/Highway N/A
Lancaster Site of Confederate Arms Factory Monument/Gov. Property 1936
League City Jeb Stuart Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A
Levelland Robert Lee Street Road/Street/Highway N/A
Liberty Confederate Street Road/Street/Highway N/A
Livingston Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A
Llano Confederate Soldier Monument Monument/Courthouse 1916
Longview Gregg County County 1873
Longview Confederate Heroes Monument/Courthouse 1911
Marshall Confederate Monument Monument 1906
Marshall Confederate Capitol of Missouri Monument 1963
Marshall Home of Last Texas Confederate Governor Pendleton Murrah Monument 1963
Marshall Home Town of Texas Confederate General Elkanah Greer Monument/Courthouse 1963
Marshall Jeff Davis Street Road/Street/Highway N/A
Marshall Stonewall Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A
Marshall Robert E. Lee Elementary School School N/A
Memphis WWI and Confederate Soldier Monument Monument/Courthouse 1924
Miami Roberts County County 1889
Miami Colonel O.M. Roberts Monument 1963
Midland Lee Freshman High School School 1961
Midland Lee High School School 1961
Missouri City Beauregard Court Road/Street/Highway N/A
Missouri City Bedford Forrest Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A
Missouri City Breckinridge Court Road/Street/Highway N/A
Missouri City Confederate Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A
Missouri City Pickett Place Road/Street/Highway N/A
Mount Pleasant Confederate Soldier Statue Monument/Courthouse 1911
Multiple Jefferson Davis Highway Road/Street/Highway N/A
Odessa Ector County County 1891
Palestine John H. Reagan Statue Monument 1911
Palestine John H. Reagan Park Park N/A
Pampa Gray County County 1902
Paris Confederate Monument (Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, Albert SidneyJohnston, Stonewall Jackson) Monument/Courthouse 1903
Pecos Reeves County County 1884
Perryton Ochiltree County County 1889
Port Arthur Lee Elementary School School 1959
Rankin Upton County County 1910
Richmond Jeb Stuart Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A
Richmond Jeff Davis Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A
Richmond Stonewall Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A
Ridgley Bedford Forrest Lane Road/Street/Highway N/A
Robert Lee City of Robert Lee Municipality N/A
Robert Lee Robert Lee Elementary School School N/A
Robert Lee Robert Lee High School School N/A
Roma Robert Lee Avenue Road/Street/Highway N/A
Rusk Confederate Memorial Monument/Courthouse 1907
San Angelo Tom Green County County 1875
San Angelo Lee Middle School School 1949
San Antonio Lest We Forget Our Dead Monument 1899
San Antonio Confederate Monument Monument 1900
San Antonio Lee High School School 1958
San Antonio Beauregard Street Road/Street/Highway N/A
San Antonio Robert E. Lee Street Road/Street/Highway N/A
Sanderson Terrell County County 1905
Sherman Confederate Soldier Monument 1897
Snyder Scurry County County 1884
Snyder Texas Confederate William R. Scurry Monument Monument/Courthouse 1963
Sonora Sutton County County 1890
Sterling City Robert Lee Highway Road/Street/Highway N/A
Stonewall City of Stonewall Municipality N/A
Stonewall Stonewall Elementary School School N/A
Sweetwater Robert Lee Street Road/Street/Highway N/A
Texarkana Confederate Mothers Monument Monument 1918
Tomball Confederate Powder Mill Marker Monument 1966
Tyler Robert E. Lee High School School 1958
Tyler Hubbard Middle School School 1964
Tyler Jeb Stuart Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A
Tyler Jeff Davis Drive Road/Street/Highway N/A
Vega Oldham County County 1881
Vernon Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1916
Victoria Confederate Flag Flag 1912
Victoria Confederate Monument Monument 1912
Victoria Robert E. Lee Road Road/Street/Highway N/A
Weatherford Confederate Monument Monument/Courthouse 1915

Read related Tribune coverage:

  • Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticized the overnight removal of several Confederate statues from the University of Texas at Austin’s campus while U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz called the decision "the university’s prerogative." [Full story]

  • In a surprise move, workers at the University of Texas at Austin removed multiple Confederate statues from a prominent grass mall on campus late Sunday night. [Full story]

  • In the Roundup: In the wake of the white nationalist rally in Virginia, Abbott weighs in on the removal of confederate statues, and Texas A&M blocks a similar rally from happening on campus. [Full story]

