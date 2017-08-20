Primary race to challenge U.S Rep. Will Hurd draws two more Democrats
Two more prominent Democrats are joining the race to challenge U.S Rep. Will Hurd, whose sprawling 23rd Congressional district runs across much of the Texas border.
Jay Hulings, a federal prosecutor from San Antonio, said Sunday he could no wait no longer to launch a challenge to U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes. Hulings is an ally of the Castro brothers — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro.
"Washington is so broken and Congress is so broken," Hulings said in an interview with The Texas Tribune. "There are times when you can sit on the sidelines. This not one of them. I decided I have to get in the fight."
Hulings is moving quickly to establish himself as a top-tier candidate in what's expected to be a crowded primary field. His last day at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas was this last week. He's working with the Castros' political team, and he is expected to soon begin rolling out endorsement from prominent Democratic officials.
Hulings' entrance into the race was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.
On Friday, Hurd got another Democratic challenger: Rick Treviño, a teacher from San Antonio who ran for its City Council earlier this year and narrowly missed a runoff. He had the backing of Our Revolution, the group aligned with former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Hulings and Treviño join Gina Ortiz Jones, a former Air Force intelligence officer, in vying for a shot at Hurd in 2018. A number of other Democrats are still looking at the race, including former U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego, the Alpine Democrat who represented the district from 2013-2015.
The decisions by Hulings and Treviño to enter the race come days come days after a federal court redistricting ruling that left Hurd's 23rd District untouched while invalidating two other districts.
