Poll: Some find the Trump administration's education ideas polarizing
The poll by the Harvard journal Education Next found a big decline in support nationally for charter schools.
A recent poll by the Harvard journal Education Next found a big decline in support nationally for charter schools — and other forms of school choice are dropping in popularity, too.
