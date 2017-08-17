The Texas Education Agency said fewer Texas schools failed academic standards this year, even as students continue to struggle on state tests. Recent results found 371 schools were rated as "improvement required," which declined from 445 campuses last year. (The Dallas Morning News) 

 

 

 

