U.S. Education Secretary says she should have decried racism more
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos distanced herself from remarks she made about historically black colleges pioneering school school.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos distanced herself from remarks she made about historically black colleges pioneering school school. “My intention was to say they were pioneering on behalf of students that didn’t have another choice. This was their only choice,” she said in an interview with the AP. Read the full transcript. (Associated Press)
