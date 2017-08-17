Education Secretary Betsy DeVos distanced herself from remarks she made about historically black colleges pioneering school school. “My intention was to say they were pioneering on behalf of students that didn’t have another choice. This was their only choice,” she said in an interview with the AP. Read the full transcript. (Associated Press)

Get The Brief

Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Most Read