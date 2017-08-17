Tasbo+Edu is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of education. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

CLASSROOM COMMUNITY BUILDERS: Activities for the First Day and Beyond

"A collection of exercises seeks to help teachers create a strong and supportive classroom atmosphere. In this education book, Burns (On the Board, 2017, etc.) provides direction for instructors looking to mold a healthy learning environment in the first days of a new class. The activities are intended as icebreakers and introductions to the teacher and classmates, but are also designed to furnish educational value while building the personal bonds that are an important component of the learning process. … With solid pedagogical explanations for the exercises rendered in these pages, Burns offers a worthy professional tool for fellow teachers and supplies insights based on experience, demonstrating the theoretical and practical concepts addressed in the text." — Walton Burns

