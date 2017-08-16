After Texas A&M canceled white nationalist Preston Wiginton's Sept. 11 campus rally, Wiginton said Tuesday that he was pondering a march on a public street that passes through the College Station campus. [ Full story ]

The spark that started the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday — unrest over Confederate monuments — has been reignited here in Texas. Here's a look at what cities are considering. [Full story]