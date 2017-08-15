Sine die is nigh (podcast)
In a special live TribCast the day before the end of the special legislative session, Emily talks to Evan, Ross, Patrick and state Reps. Nicole Collier and Kevin Roberts about what lawmakers accomplished, who the winners and losers are, and the tension around a white nationalist event initially planned for College Station.
