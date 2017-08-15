It's the day before the special session has to officially conclude, but the Tribune's Emily RamshawEvan Smith, Ross Ramsey and Patrick Svitek are ready to talk now about the ups and downs of the session and what it means for Texas.

  • On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about Gov. Greg Abbott's comparison of his accomplishments to former Gov. Rick Perry's, whether school finance reform has a real shot in the special session, and how soon the Texas Legislature will adjourn — again. [Full story]

