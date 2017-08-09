Download audio file

Subscribe on iTunes

On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about Gov. Greg Abbott's comparison of his accomplishments to former Gov. Rick Perry's, whether school finance reform has a real shot in the special session, and how soon the Texas Legislature will adjourn — again.

Get The Brief

Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Most Read