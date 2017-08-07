Every week, a prominent Texan or politico records a funny, quippy introduction to the TribCast, our political podcast. Want to join their ranks?

If you think you've got what it takes, record an introduction using your phone's recording app. Submit it in the form below, or email it to tribcast@texastribune.org. We'll play the best ones before our weekly political roundtable.

When making your recording, follow these simple instructions:

Find a quiet place to record your introduction. No need to get fancy — just somewhere inside where we won't hear a lot of background noise.

Use a recording app on your phone to record your intro. It doesn't matter what app you use. An iPhone, for example, has the Voice Memos app.

In your recording, tell us who you are, where you live and answer this question: Why do you read The Texas Tribune? Try to keep it under 25 seconds.

The last line of your recording must be: "Please enjoy this week's TribCast. Here's your host, Emily Ramshaw."

Looking for inspiration? Listen to New Yorker staff writer Lawrence Wright introduce our July 5 episode, or catch State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, introduce our April 12 episode.

Bonus points are awarded for cleverness, creativity and brevity. Have fun!

