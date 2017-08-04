Showdown shaping up in special session (video)
Lawmakers have yet to send Gov. Greg Abbott a single bill to sign from the special session, and with less than two weeks left, it’s highly unlikely Abbott will get his entire 20-item agenda through the process.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick marked the halfway point of the special session by calling for "better communications" with the House, which has moved much slower on Gov. Greg Abbott's agenda than Patrick's Senate has. [link]
A bipartisan group of lawmakers called on Gov. Greg Abbott to add ethics reform to the agenda of the special session. The governor’s office, in a rare rapid response, quickly attacked the effort as “showboating.” [link]
After a proposal to give a property tax exemption to Purple Heart recipients hit a snag on the House floor, a committee considered a more radical idea: eliminating school district property taxes altogether. [link]
