BLACK HOLES: The Weird Science of the Most Mysterious Objects in the Universe

by Sara Latta

A fresh look at some of the universe’s weirdest astronomical phenomena and the people who study them. Observations in 2015 proved that black holes create gravitational waves when they collide — but, as Latta points out, that’s hardly the only string in their bows, because they also sing, dance, belch, and blow bubbles! Along with lucidly explaining the significance of said waves in our relativistic universe, the author describes how black holes are formed and how they behave, at least to our current understanding. … The photos, graphics, and diagrams are small but sharp, clear, and helpful.

