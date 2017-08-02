Download audio file

On this week's TribCast, Aman talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about how the  special session might end now that we're at the halfway point and reports that Rick Perry might be Trump's next head of Homeland Security. Plus, an update on Dawnna Dukes' corruption case.

