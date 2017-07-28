Senate speeds through the special session (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: The Texas Senate is just about done passing bills on Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session agenda.
In a rare turn of events, every member of Texas’ congressional delegation agreed this week to punish Russia for meddling in the 2016 election.
And Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller comes out in support of the president’s decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
The Texas Senate backed a bill that would bar some transgender people from using bathrooms that match their gender identity in schools and buildings overseen by local governments. The bill would also nix parts of local nondiscrimination ordinances. [link]
-
Texans in the U.S. House on Tuesday uniformly backed sanctions against Russia and limited President Donald Trump's power to ease them. [link]
-
A tweet by President Donald Trump asserting that transgender people would no longer be able to serve in the U.S. military garnered the support of at least one Texas official: Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. [link]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up