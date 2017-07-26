Senate backs bill that would roll back cellphone safety laws in dozens of Texas cities
The Senate on Wednesday gave initial approval to legislation that would roll back local mobile phone ordinances that go beyond the recent statewide ban on texting while driving.
The Texas Senate on Wednesday gave tentative approval to a measure that pre-empts local ordinances on drivers’ mobile phone usage, effectively rolling back safety laws in the 45 Texas cities where local governments enforce stricter regulations than the state.
If the Senate grants Senate Bill 15 final approval, as expected, the legislation will head across the Texas Capitol to the House.
The measure accompanies the statewide texting-while-driving ban that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law June 6. Abbott has called the pre-emption measure a necessary fix to the "patchwork quilt of regulations that dictate driving practices in Texas," arguing that mobile phone usage laws should be uniform across the state for drivers who may be navigating between localities with different sets of rules.
But opponents — including police officers from Austin and San Antonio who testified against the bill Saturday at a committee hearing — have asserted that the stricter phone laws are important for public safety.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
SB 15 passed by a vote of 20–11 over the strong objections of Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, who was the texting ban bill's Senate sponsor during this year's regular session, which concluded in May. The texting ban goes into effect Sept. 1.
“A uniform statewide law is ideal, but we should adopt one that is stronger, not weaker — more enforceable, not less,” Zaffirini said.
In an effort to achieve uniformity across the state while preserving strong safety protections, Zaffirini proposed an amendment that would have made hands-free ordinances the law statewide.
Sen. Donald Huffines, R-Dallas, who authored SB 15, called that amendment unacceptable, arguing that it fell outside the scope of the governor’s call for the special session. The amendment failed in a 19-12 vote.
The texting pre-emption is one on a slate of local control issues Abbott put on the call for the special session. SB 15 was one of several bills to pass the Senate on Wednesday, as the upper chamber, led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, continued its race to pass all 20 of Abbott's special session priorities.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
Texas recently became the 47th state to pass a statewide texting-while-driving ban. The governor's proposal to pre-empt local ordinances on drivers' mobile phone use could weaken stricter city ordinances that have been in place for years. [link]
-
Senate Bill 15 would pre-empt local ordinances on mobile phone usage, effectively rolling back provisions in more than 40 Texas cities that currently post hands-free ordinances stricter than the statewide texting ban. [link]
-
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law a bill that creates a statewide ban on texting while driving. [link]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up