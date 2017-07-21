Source of Senate's speed in special session? "Pizza and soda pop" (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: The Senate is moving bills in the special session at a breakneck pace, and a Senate committee will soon take up measures that would regulate the which bathrooms transgender Texans can use. Plus, the state of Texas is headed to court to defend an abortion law legislators passed in the spring.
A fast-moving Senate gave approval to critical “sunset legislation” after midnight Thursday, using two bills to extend the life of five state agencies held political hostage at the end of the regular legislative session. [link]
The national Episcopal Church is urging Texas House Speaker Joe Straus to remain "steadfast" in his opposition to legislation to restrict bathroom use for transgender Texans. [link]
The Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned Parenthood announced on Thursday they're suing over a provision in Texas' Senate Bill 8, which outlaws dilation and evacuation abortions. [link]
