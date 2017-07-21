In the Texas Political Roundup: The Senate is moving bills in the special session at a breakneck pace, and a Senate committee will soon take up measures that would regulate the which bathrooms transgender Texans can use. Plus, the state of Texas is headed to court to defend an abortion law legislators passed in the spring.

Disclosure: Planned Parenthood has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.

