Following a set of state laws promoting publication of school and district data, Colorado’s Department of Education has just launched a website that shares that data in a searchable, comparable format. But without details to describe factors like special services for students or income inequalities between neighborhoods, the site is unable to provide a truly complete analysis of education funding in the state. (The Denver Post)

Get The Brief

Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Most Read