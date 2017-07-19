Website makes Colorado school data transparent but lacks context
Following a set of state laws promoting publication of school and district data, Colorado’s Department of Education has just launched a website that shares that data in a searchable, comparable format. But without details to describe factors like special services for students or income inequalities between neighborhoods, the site is unable to provide a truly complete analysis of education funding in the state. (The Denver Post)
