Music education advocates lobby South Dakota lawmakers
Advocates for music education say South Dakota's plan for new academic standards does not adequately require districts to fund music initiatives. In fact, the plan only uses the word “music” three times in reference to certification requirements. Much as math is not taught to specifically groom mathematicians, residents who favor music education want the state to support programs that nurture the development of a well-rounded learner. (Argus Leader)
