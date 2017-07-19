Struggling with what local teachers union officials describe as a crisis of their own making, the Sacramento City Unified School District decided to recruit new hires abroad. In the Philippines, a country that operates a similar education system to that of the United States, certified teachers are eager to jump at an opportunity to earn up to 10 times their current salary. (The Sacramento Bee)

