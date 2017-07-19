Illinois education budget hostage to unpassed funding law
While a budget now is in place for fiscal year 2018, Illinois is unable to distribute funds to school districts until lawmakers pass a law instituting a companion funding model. Money for general mandated services can be sent to schools, but categorical funding for things like special education, bilingual services, or transportation are tied up in the political gridlock. District business managers are far from surprised, however, as the state is constantly in arrears of money owed. (Journal & Topics Online)
