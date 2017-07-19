This issue is the last for Trib+Edu, which we've produced in collaboration with the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin for three-plus years.

As The Texas Tribune moves in a new strategic direction with its newsletter products, we're grateful to our good friends and collaborators in the UT College of Education, especially Dean Manuel J. Justiz, for their leadership in producing this valued product.

We've done great work together and will continue to in the future, on events and other coverage related to education.

We hope you will keep up with the latest education research and news out of the UT College of Education: Here’s a link to sign up for news on teaching, research and leadership; also follow along on the college’s Facebook page.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Thanks for reading!