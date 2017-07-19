DeVos dodges requests for details on civil rights adjudication
An exchange between U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., has revealed an expansive gulf between the administration’s policy priorities and those of its partisan critics. While DeVos maintains that her department is increasing productivity and neutrality in its civil rights investigations, Murray and her supporters say the administration is willfully ignoring systemic violations within the nation’s education system. In her most recent letter to DeVos, Murray demanded a list of previously requested information, including an unredacted copy of the manual that civil rights investigators use under DeVos’ leadership. (Education Week)
