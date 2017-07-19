The Bookshelf: July 20, 2017
CHEMISTRY GAMES: VOLUME 2: Stoichiometry and the Law of Conservation of Mass
by Gregory Gebhart
A workbook teaches readers how to balance chemical equations. This follow-up to Chemistry Games: Volume 1 (2011) gives readers an enjoyable way to study a complex subject. Providing four board games, the volume focuses on teaching students about stoichiometry and the law of conservation of mass. It also seeks to help them memorize the periodic table. ... Gebhart’s determination to make chemistry accessible and interesting for students, especially by presenting them with a new challenge to explore, is admirable. Best of all, his games can all be reproduced and distributed by educators looking for an innovative way to keep their chemistry classes engaged with the topic.
