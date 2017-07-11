Wednesday, July 12

  • Region M Regional Planning Group meeting; 301 W. Railroad St., Weslaco (9:30 a.m.)
  • Region K (Lower Colorado) Regional Planning Group meeting; 3505 Montopolis Drive, Austin (10 a.m.)

Thursday, July 13

  • Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)

Friday, July 14

  • Reception: Of Texas Rivers & Art at Capitol; Texas Capitol, Ground Floor Rotunda, 1100 N. Congress Ave., Austin (1 p.m.)

Monday, July 17

  • Exhibit: Of Texas Rivers & Art at Capitol; Texas Capitol, Ground Floor Rotunda, 1100 N. Congress Ave., Austin (July 17-Aug. 15)

Wednesday, July 19

  • Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, Board of Directors meeting; 905 Nolan St., Seguin (10 a.m.)
  • Water Rights Advisory Work Group meeting; Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, 12100 Park 35 Circle, Building E, Room 201S, Austin (9:30 a.m.)

Wednesday, July 20

  • Texas Water Development Board, Board of Directors meeting; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., 1700 N. Congress Ave., Room 170, Austin (9:30 a.m.)

