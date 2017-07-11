The Water Update
The Water Update is a collaboration between the Texas Tribune and Texas Water Journal covering key upcoming meetings and events, important personnel moves, and significant developments with regard to water at the Texas Legislature and water agencies.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Wednesday, July 12
- Region M Regional Planning Group meeting; 301 W. Railroad St., Weslaco (9:30 a.m.)
- Region K (Lower Colorado) Regional Planning Group meeting; 3505 Montopolis Drive, Austin (10 a.m.)
Thursday, July 13
- Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)
Friday, July 14
- Reception: Of Texas Rivers & Art at Capitol; Texas Capitol, Ground Floor Rotunda, 1100 N. Congress Ave., Austin (1 p.m.)
Monday, July 17
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
- Exhibit: Of Texas Rivers & Art at Capitol; Texas Capitol, Ground Floor Rotunda, 1100 N. Congress Ave., Austin (July 17-Aug. 15)
Wednesday, July 19
- Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, Board of Directors meeting; 905 Nolan St., Seguin (10 a.m.)
- Water Rights Advisory Work Group meeting; Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, 12100 Park 35 Circle, Building E, Room 201S, Austin (9:30 a.m.)
Wednesday, July 20
- Texas Water Development Board, Board of Directors meeting; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., 1700 N. Congress Ave., Room 170, Austin (9:30 a.m.)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up