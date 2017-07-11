The classic glass-bottom boats that allow visitors to see the unique aquatic life in the waters of Spring Lake are being restored by the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at a cost of $100,000 for each boat. The oldest boat, built in 1945, has been restored, with the plan for one boat a year to be refurbished. (KXAN-TV)

