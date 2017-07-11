Glass-bottom boats being restored in San Marcos
The classic glass-bottom boats that allow visitors to see the unique aquatic life in the waters of Spring Lake are being restored by the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.
The classic glass-bottom boats that allow visitors to see the unique aquatic life in the waters of Spring Lake are being restored by the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at a cost of $100,000 for each boat. The oldest boat, built in 1945, has been restored, with the plan for one boat a year to be refurbished. (KXAN-TV)
