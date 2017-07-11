What: Texas Well Owner Workshop, an educational training session for residents who depend on household wells for their water supply. As part of the Well Educated Program participants can bring their well water samples to be screened for common contaminants.

Who: The program is designed for private well owners to learn about groundwater resources, septic system maintenance, well maintenance, water conservation, water quality and water treatment.

Where: Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley

When: Thursday, July 27, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.