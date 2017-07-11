What: Signing and talk celebrating the publication of the book and traveling exhibit titled "Of Texas Rivers and Art." The book and exhibit, which feature contemporary works highlighting the themes and historical development of art depicting Texas rivers, emphasize the importance of water conservation and the role that rivers play as the lifeblood of the land.

Who: Andrew Sansom, executive director of The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, and Bill Reaves of William Reaves and Sarah Foltz Fine Art

Where: Texas Capitol, Ground Floor Rotunda, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin

When: Friday, July 14, 1 p.m.