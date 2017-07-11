Event: Signing at Capitol for "Of Texas Rivers and Art"
An event celebrating the publication of the book and traveling exhibit titled "Of Texas Rivers and Art," highlighting Texas rivers, is scheduled for Friday at the Texas Capitol.
What: Signing and talk celebrating the publication of the book and traveling exhibit titled "Of Texas Rivers and Art." The book and exhibit, which feature contemporary works highlighting the themes and historical development of art depicting Texas rivers, emphasize the importance of water conservation and the role that rivers play as the lifeblood of the land.
Who: Andrew Sansom, executive director of The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, and Bill Reaves of William Reaves and Sarah Foltz Fine Art
Where: Texas Capitol, Ground Floor Rotunda, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin
When: Friday, July 14, 1 p.m.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up