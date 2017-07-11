Event: Cypress Creek Open House
The Second Cypress Creek Watershed Protection Plan Open House Meeting is scheduled for July 22 at the Blue Hole in Wimberley.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
What: Second Cypress Creek Watershed Protection Plan Open House Meeting, held to discuss progress in dealing with the effects on water and other natural resources of rapid population growth in Hays County.
Who: For all residents and other shareholders in the Cypress Creek watershed to learn about strategies for dealing with the increasing demand for drinking water in an are that depends heavily on groundwater, with resulting aquifer drawdown.
When: Saturday, July 22
Where: Blue Hole, 100 Blue Hole Lane, Wimberley
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up