This issue marks the last one for Trib+Water, which we've produced in collaboration with the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment for three-plus years.

As The Texas Tribune moves in a new strategic direction with our newsletter products, we're grateful to our amazing and visionary friends at Texas State University — Meadows Center Executive Director Andrew Sansom and Editor Carol Flake Chapman — for their leadership in producing this valued product.

We've done great work together and will continue to in the future, on events and other water-related coverage.

We hope loyal Trib+Water readers will check out the Texas Water Journal to keep abreast of the latest goings-on in the Texas water community. Thanks for reading!