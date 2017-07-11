Editor's Note: Sun sets on Trib+Water
This issue marks the last one for Trib+Water. Thanks for reading, and be sure to check out the Texas Water Journal to keep abreast of the latest goings-on in the Texas water community!
This issue marks the last one for Trib+Water, which we've produced in collaboration with the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment for three-plus years.
As The Texas Tribune moves in a new strategic direction with our newsletter products, we're grateful to our amazing and visionary friends at Texas State University — Meadows Center Executive Director Andrew Sansom and Editor Carol Flake Chapman — for their leadership in producing this valued product.
We've done great work together and will continue to in the future, on events and other water-related coverage.
We hope loyal Trib+Water readers will check out the Texas Water Journal to keep abreast of the latest goings-on in the Texas water community. Thanks for reading!
