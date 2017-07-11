Trib+Water is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of water studies. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS ON CLIMATE CHANGE: Forest Protection/Wildfire Science Vol. 1 Part 1

by Andreas Tertey Gboloo

The link between climate change and forest fires is important: hotter temperatures can contribute to more fires, and the forests play a crucial role in rejuvenating ecologically embattled microclimates and absorbing carbon dioxide. ... The author covers an extraordinary array of topics, including strategies for the prevention and suppression of wildfires, the causes of desertification, the salaries of fire wardens, and campfire safety. There is also a discussion of the evolution of forest-management theory in the United States as well as a study of the kinds of tree species that are the most fire resistant (paloverde, Chilean mesquite, willow acacia). … This still remains a valuable resource for forestry professionals. A remarkably comprehensive manual written, unfortunately, in turgid prose.

