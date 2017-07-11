Audubon report shows decline of water habitat for birds
Audubon's new report examines the declining water habitat for birds in the American West. Titled "Water and Birds in the Arid West: Habitats in Decline," the report shows the effect of climate change on water and birds in the region and offers recommendations for how to shift water strategies for a more sustainable future for birds as well a people in arid Western states. The full report is here. (Audubon)
