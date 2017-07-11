Audubon's new report examines the declining water habitat for birds in the American West. Titled "Water and Birds in the Arid West: Habitats in Decline," the report shows the effect of climate change on water and birds in the region and offers recommendations for how to shift water strategies for a more sustainable future for birds as well a people in arid Western states. The full report is here. (Audubon)

