In this week's Texas Political Roundup: Texas’ latest version of a voter ID law gets the OK from the Trump administration. Plus, the controversial “bathroom bill” is back in the headlines, days from the start of the special session. And the actions of the state’s top liquor regulators are under the microscope once again.

Read related Tribune coverage:

  • Texas’ new voter identification law fully absolves the state from discriminating against minority voters in 2011, and courts should not take further action in a battle over the state’s old voter ID law, President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice argues in a legal filing. [link]

  • During an interview on KUT's Texas Standard, Lawrence Wright talked about his latest piece in The New Yorker, including strong words from House Speaker Joe Straus on the "bathroom bill." [link]

  • A shake-up continues at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission with the resignation of TABC General Counsel Emily Helm, the third top official to leave the agency in recent months. [link]

