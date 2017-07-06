Attorney General Ken Paxton's campaign says he raked in over $1 million in less than two weeks last month, the latest sign his legal troubles aren't dampening his fundraising.

Paxton's haul — $1,052,057 over 12 days — includes a $100,000 contribution from the Republican Attorneys General Association, according to his campaign. Paxton now has nearly $5.3 million saved up for an anticipated 2018 re-election bid.

"The Attorney General will be well-prepared to defend his compelling record of effective, conservative leadership with a robust campaign war chest," Paxton campaign spokesman Matt Welch said in a statement. "He has once again defied liberal political prognosticators and retains a strong base of financial and grassroots support."

Paxton and other statewide officials are prohibited from accepting campaign donations around the legislative session. This year the moratorium meant the only time they were allowed to raise money during the first half of the year was the last 12 days of June. Paxton raised roughly $396,000 over a similar period following the 2015 regular session.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Paxton is not required to report his latest fundraising numbers to the Texas Ethics Commission until July 17.

The attorney general has said he plans to run for re-election next year but has not made a formal announcement. A serious challenger has not emerged, though Democrats have made clear they view him as a target due to the securities fraud case that has dogged him for almost two years.

Paxton is accused of misleading investors in a company years before he became attorney general, and if convicted, he could face up to 99 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

He has beaten a similar, civil case at the federal level.

Paxton is awaiting a trial date in the current case, which was recently moved to Harris County and given a new judge. The filing deadline for the 2018 elections is Dec. 11.

Read related Tribune coverage: