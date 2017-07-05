Study: Black girls viewed as older than white peers
Black girls seem older than white girls, need less nurturing, and are more independent, according to a new study from Georgetown Law’s Center on Poverty and Inequality. Stereotypes like these can be harmful to black girls who, as young as five years old, are unfairly singled out for disciplinary standards more appropriate for a much older child. This “adultification” occurs most profoundly in the age brackets of five to nine and 10 to 14, and robs young girls of the opportunity to be naïve, vulnerable children. (Huffington Post)
