Science teachers continue pushback against Department of Education
In a letter to the administration, two national science education coalitions accuse the Department of Education of misinterpreting the Every Student Succeeds Act. This latest battle over guidance from the education department not to use science as an accountability metric comes after national backlash from science educators over the Trump administration’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. (The Washington Post)
