Download audio file

Subscribe on iTunes

On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Patrick, Jay and Jim about Speaker Joe Straus' "bathroom bill" comments in the New Yorker, the TABC's war with Spec's and a top lobbyist's eight-year-old comments on young women drinking at Baylor.

Get The Brief

Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Most Read