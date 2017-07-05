Texas is not the only state requiring a special legislative session to address contentious issues. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a special session to specifically address the impending lapse of mayoral control over New York City’s public schools. The deal comes after years of antagonism between Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, though few suspect the current détente to last beyond this most recent political victory.  (The New York Times)

