New York City school showdown ends in political truce
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a special session to specifically address the impending lapse of mayoral control over New York City’s public schools.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Texas is not the only state requiring a special legislative session to address contentious issues. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a special session to specifically address the impending lapse of mayoral control over New York City’s public schools. The deal comes after years of antagonism between Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, though few suspect the current détente to last beyond this most recent political victory. (The New York Times)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up