New school funding plan remains before Washington supreme court
After decades of political gridlock, the state legislature in Washington may have finally devised a lasting plan to adequately fund its public schools. The new funding plan requires the state to pay for all basic education costs, including salaries and health insurance for workers. But the Supreme Court has yet to pass judgment on the adequacy of the new plan. (The Olympian)
