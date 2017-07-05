Mississippi’s homeless students miss out on federal aid
In Mississippi, federal funds to help homeless students are few and far between, due in large part to the difficulty districts face in securing funds and implementing the framework to deliver key services.
In Mississippi, where 26,108 students were identified as homeless in 2013, federal funds to help homeless students are few and far between, due in large part to the difficulty districts face in securing funds and implementing the framework required to deliver services like credit recovery, counseling, and transportation to and from school. While community organizations offer some supports, the data show most of the highest need students in the state receive no state or federal support to help them navigate conditions that often impede their academic success. (The Hechinger Report)
