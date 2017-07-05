A new Florida law, HB 7069, now requires public school districts to give a portion of their taxpayer funding to privately managed charter schools not affiliated with the district or state institutions. The policy could disproportionately affect districts with higher-than-average numbers of charter schools, and could force some districts in dire need of building repairs to send up to 33 percent of their funding to for-profit charter schools that lease modern facilities. (Tampa Bay Times)

