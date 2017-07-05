Florida law forces districts to share tax dollars with charters
A new Florida law now requires public school districts to give a portion of their taxpayer funding to privately managed charter schools not affiliated with the district or state institutions.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
A new Florida law, HB 7069, now requires public school districts to give a portion of their taxpayer funding to privately managed charter schools not affiliated with the district or state institutions. The policy could disproportionately affect districts with higher-than-average numbers of charter schools, and could force some districts in dire need of building repairs to send up to 33 percent of their funding to for-profit charter schools that lease modern facilities. (Tampa Bay Times)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up