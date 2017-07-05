The Bookshelf: July 6, 2017
In this week’s Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights How to Teach British Literature.
Trib+Edu is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of education. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
HOW TO TEACH BRITISH LITERATURE
by Elizabeth McCallum Marlow
A manual for high school teachers offers a survey of British literature. Marlow (The Book Tree, 2008) draws on decades of experience as an English teacher to produce a guide for fellow educators who introduce high school students to British literature, particularly instructors whose pedagogy incorporates a Christian context. ... Marlow’s claims that students are “interested,” “impressed,” “amused,” “intrigued,” or “amazed” by elements of literary history may seem somewhat breathless, but her knowledge of and enthusiasm for her subject, as well as for the act of teaching itself, are evident throughout the book and contribute to its value in the classroom. A worthy, comprehensive guide for educators incorporating readings, study questions, and extensive literary analysis.
For the full review, visit kirkus.com.
