Trump slow to fill judicial seats in Texas (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: Six months into President Trump’s presidency, several judicial posts still sit empty in Texas. Plus, the trooper involved in the Sandra Bland case vows to never serve in law enforcement again. And, it’s official: top public university leaders in Texas make bank.
The Trump administration has begun to appoint U.S. attorneys and federal judges. But so far those efforts have not reached Texas. [link]
Brian Encinia, the ex-trooper who arrested Sandra Bland in 2015, has had his perjury charge dropped. The prosecution moved to dismiss the charge after Encinia agreed to give up his police license. [link]
University of Texas System Chancellor Bill McRaven and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp earned $1.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively. [link]
